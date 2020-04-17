AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced April 17 it had canceled all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships after Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier on April 17 that all Texas schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year as part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, Abbott had ordered schools closed until at least May 4.

Under the governor's order, all public, private and higher education schools will remain closed through the rest of the semester. Abbott said in consultation with health experts, they determined it would be unsafe to resume school.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

Practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice, UIL officials said. The previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place, according to the UIL.

The UIL said it will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” said UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes. “Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”

UIL officials said further details would be forthcoming and advised Texans to check the UIL website and social media accounts for updates.

