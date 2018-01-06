THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A senior year has been a roller coaster ride for Quentin Grimes, but Grimes has handled it all with ease.

Grimes, who recently graduated from The Woodlands College Park High School, has earned Gatorade State Player of the Year honors, a McDonald’s All-America selection and his dunk videos have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

He’s now our Texas Mattress Makers Athlete of the Week.

Grimes is also heading to Kansas in the fall and may need only one year of college basketball before making the jump to the NBA.

What’s the goal?

“To make the NBA and be one of the best players in the NBA,” Grimes said.

He also scores off-the-court. Grimes recently awarded Play With Purpose Sports, a local organization serving orphans and at-risk children, with a $1,000 grant as a part of the Gatorade Play it Forward initiative.

Grimes left Thursday for Team USA’s U18 trials in Colorado Springs, Colo. Kansas coach Bill Self is the squad’s head coach.

