x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Aldine and Richards both win with dramatic three-point buzzer beaters

Aldine knocked off Spring with a last second shot. The Richards Lady Panthers edged Round-Top Carmine as time expired.

More Videos

HOUSTON — A pair of buzzer beaters in Houston-area high school basketball games were caught on video. Last-second heroics lifted Aldine over Spring and the Richards Lady Panthers also edged Round Top-Carmine as time expired.

Aldine vs. Spring

In the Aldine-Spring game, Spring had a two-point lead with 3.2 seconds left. Aldine’s Julian Greer inbounded the ball to Jameson Kegler, who got the ball back to Greer for the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

With the win, Aldine is 1-0 in district. They play next in the James Gamble Classic in Port Arthur on Dec. 29 and 30.

Richards vs. Round Top-Carmine

Also on Friday, the Richards Lady Panthers had some buzzer-beating magic of their own. Richards was on the road to take on Round Top-Carmine. The Lady Panthers led for most of the way, but late in the game, Round-Top Carmine took the lead.  But with just seconds to play, Richards inbounded from half court, with Haley Perry dishing off to Kyle Bates, who hit the game-winning three-pointer to give the Lady Panthers the win.

Richards is now 3-0 in district play.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out