Aldine and Richards both win with dramatic three-point buzzer beaters

Aldine vs. Spring

In the Aldine-Spring game, Spring had a two-point lead with 3.2 seconds left. Aldine’s Julian Greer inbounded the ball to Jameson Kegler, who got the ball back to Greer for the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Richards vs. Round Top-Carmine

Also on Friday, the Richards Lady Panthers had some buzzer-beating magic of their own. Richards was on the road to take on Round Top-Carmine. The Lady Panthers led for most of the way, but late in the game, Round-Top Carmine took the lead. But with just seconds to play, Richards inbounded from half court, with Haley Perry dishing off to Kyle Bates, who hit the game-winning three-pointer to give the Lady Panthers the win.