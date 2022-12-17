Aldine and Richards both win with dramatic three-point buzzer beaters

HOUSTON — A pair of buzzer beaters in Houston-area high school basketball games were caught on video. Last-second heroics lifted Aldine over Spring and the Richards Lady Panthers also edged Round Top-Carmine as time expired.
Aldine vs. Spring
In the Aldine-Spring game, Spring had a two-point lead with 3.2 seconds left. Aldine’s Julian Greer inbounded the ball to Jameson Kegler, who got the ball back to Greer for the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.
With the win, Aldine is 1-0 in district. They play next in the James Gamble Classic in Port Arthur on Dec. 29 and 30.
Richards vs. Round Top-Carmine
Also on Friday, the Richards Lady Panthers had some buzzer-beating magic of their own. Richards was on the road to take on Round Top-Carmine. The Lady Panthers led for most of the way, but late in the game, Round-Top Carmine took the lead. But with just seconds to play, Richards inbounded from half court, with Haley Perry dishing off to Kyle Bates, who hit the game-winning three-pointer to give the Lady Panthers the win.
Richards is now 3-0 in district play.