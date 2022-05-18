High school student runs sub-4 minute mile, breaking record set in 1965

Gary Martin has gotten extremely close to breaking this record during other track meets this year, but at the Pennsylvania Catholic League Championship, he did it.

A high school senior has broken a track and field record set in 1965 by running a sub-4 minute mile during a high school race, without a pacer. Gary Martin has gotten extremely close to breaking this record during other track meets this year, but at the Pennsylvania Catholic League Championship (PCL) on Monday, he finally ran a mile in 3:57:98.

Martin, a senior at Archbishop Wood High School, has committed to attend the University of Virginia after he graduates. His high school celebrated the historic run on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations to Wood's very own Gary Martin on running his mile in 3:57:98 at the PCL Track & Field Championship!!! Gary, you have worked so hard to achieve this goal, your Viking family couldn't be prouder."

Martin said after he broke the record, "it was cool to see" others were excited for him. "You usually don't get that type of environment at a small, local meet," Martin told CBS News.