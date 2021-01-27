Watch live | Hank Aaron laid to rest in Atlanta

A private funeral is underway in Atlanta. Astros manager Dusty Baker and former President Bill Clinton are expected to be among the speakers.

Today, Atlanta says farewell to the irreplaceable Hammerin' Hank.

Aaron, who died last Friday at the age of 86, is being remembered with a private funeral service at Friendship Baptist Church that begins at 1 p.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

Luminaries ranging from former President Bill Clinton to Ambassador Andrew Young to former baseball commissioner Bud Selig are expected to attend.

Rev. Richard Wills Sr. will officiate and Rev. William V. Guy will provide the eulogy.

He will later be entombed at the historic South-View Cemetery, where Civil Rights heroes such as Julian Bond and John Lewis are also buried.

The funeral comes a day after the Atlanta Braves, the team Aaron elevated for so long with his legendary bat, memorialized him at Truist Park.

"I felt something different when I was in his presence. There was something special about Hank," Dale Murphy, like Aaron a former Braves MVP and outfielder, said. "Hank was the epitome of how we should all be as human beings."

Aaron is survived by his wife, Billye, and five children.