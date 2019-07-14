HOUSTON — Last week, former Houston Rocket Hakeem Olajuwon submitted plans to build what’s being called “Dream Court” in Missouri City.

Back in the early 2000's, Olajuwon purchased the property that used to be Tang City Plaza off Hwy 90.

He initially planned to open a community center with a worship center, private school, library and gardens.

The project never came to fruition and now, only slab foundations and pavement sit on the land.

According to plans submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission last week, the new redevelopment project would include office, warehouse, and retail space.

Missouri City’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave the “Dream Court” project a positive recommendation last week.

It will now move onto the City Council for consideration.

