GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packer Jimmy Graham just won Halloween with his re-creation of iconic scenes from the ALCS between the Astros and Yankees.

Graham, who is 6'7 like Aaron Judge, teamed up with much shorter Assistant Athletic Trainer Nate Weir, who dressed as Altuve.

Graham and Weir knocked it out of the park with their poses. They also nailed it down to the details, including Judge's foot on the base and both players' arm bands.

In the Olympics of Halloween costumes, this is a sure 10!

Here's the real deal photo. Check out the similarities!

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, talks with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Every time the Astros and Yankees face off, Twitter lights up with side-by-side snaps.

