CYPRESS, Texas - A Houston-area grandmother’s birthday wish came true thanks to the Cypress Falls High School football team.

Jeanette Elliff, who turns 80 on Dec. 5, is a huge football fan. She’s always wanted to score a touchdown, and she did just that this week.

Elliff’s daughter is a teacher at Cy Falls, so she had the football team assisting Elliff and her husband, George, in getting to the end zone. The sweet moment was caught on video and posted to Facebook.

Way to go, Mrs. Elliff!

© 2018 KHOU