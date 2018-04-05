CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Huge crowds came out to Quail Hollow Club Thursday to root on the PGA stars such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, but an unfamiliar name sits atop the leaderboard entering Friday’s second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

John Peterson, who is playing on a medical extension due to a hand injury, is making the most of his return to action. Because of the extension, Peterson is limited to the number of tournaments he can enter before regaining his status on the PGA tour.

Including this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, Peterson has three tournaments to win $320,000. If he doesn’t, he said he plans to retire and go into real estate with some friends in Fort Worth, Texas.

Considering he won a national championship in college, it would be a disappointing end to his professional career.

But he doesn’t seem to be sweating it.

“We’ll probably go to the same restaurant we went to last night and do the same thing,” Peterson said. “Obviously, I’m superstitious and it worked out, so hopefully it does it again.”

That restaurant? Charlotte favorite The Cowfish. Peterson said he had the Ric Flair burgushi. Last year, Jordan Spieth raved about the SouthPark sushi and burger spot. So if you’re looking to improve your swing that might be the way to go.

Entering Tuesday’s play, Peterson leads a host of players by two strokes. McIlroy is in a tie for seventh three strokes back. Woods, meanwhile, is in a tie for 34th, six strokes off the lead.

PHOTOS: Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am Photo by Amy Lehtonen/NBC Charlotte. 01 / 24 Photo by Amy Lehtonen/NBC Charlotte. 01 / 24

© 2018 WCNC