PopStroke consists of two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, a rooftop bar and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week.

Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon.

He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a golfer's paradise.

PopStroke consists of two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, a rooftop bar and more.

The Katy location will be the fifth PopStroke to open in the country and the first outside of Florida.