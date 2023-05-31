Houston Open golf tournament has new title sponsor

Texas Children's Hospital has signed on for the next five years.

Recently, the Houston stop on the PGA Tour was moved from the fall to the spring. It’ll next be played from March 25 through March 31, 2024, at Memorial Park with its new title sponsor.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Texas Children’s as the title sponsor for the Houston Open,” Jim Crane, Houston Astros Owner and Chairman, said in a release. “We couldn’t have asked for a better partner as we continue our mission of giving back to the greater Houston community.

The last Houston Open was played in November 2022, won by Tony Finau. Finau plans to return for next year’s tournament.