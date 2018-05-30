When Hailee Cooper steps on the first tee Thursday morning at Shoal Creek Golf Club, she’ll be feeling all the nerves.

That’s to be expected of an 18-year-old amateur golfer playing with the best in the world at one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year: the U.S. Women’s Open.

“It’s good to be nervous on the first tee,” said Cooper, a Montgomery native. “If you don’t have nerves, you don’t really care.”

Despite her youth, Cooper’s golfing résumé already draws plenty of praise: four straight top-10 finishes at the state high school tournament, an appearance on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team, and a future playing with the University of Texas women’s golf team.

Hailee Cooper at Shaol Creek Golf Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama, where she's playing in the 2018 U.S. Women's Open.

Her grandpa gave her a golf club when she was 2 days old and told her parents, “She’s going to be a golfer.” At 4 years old, she began hitting golf balls in her front yard. By 6, her father began taking her to a golf course. And by 7, she was competing in tournaments.

She grew frustrated with the game shortly after when she didn’t see improvement and almost swore it off completely. Her father kept insisting she not give up—“you won’t get better unless you play more,” he’d tell her. Then at 10 years old, her love returned.

“I told my dad, ‘I want to try this,’” Cooper said. “That’s when we got serious into it.”

She doesn’t come from a big family of golfers outside herself, her dad and her grandpa. Her mom likes to watch and her two younger brothers only play for fun.

But for Cooper, golf is so much more than a game.

It’s the sport that’s introduced her to her closest friends, including some she’ll play against this week at the Open.

It’s the one that allows her to travel and do what she does best.

And this weekend, the one that allows her to play on the biggest stage.

Cooper tees off the No. 1 tee at 8:41 a.m. Thursday. The U.S. Women’s Open airs on FS1 on Thursday and Friday from 2-7 p.m. and on Fox on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

She hopes to play well enough to make the cut and advance to the weekend.

“That would be a dream come true,” she said.

