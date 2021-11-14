Jason Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies to win Houston Open

Kokrak wouldn't have seen this coming on Saturday morning. He thought he took himself out of the tournament when he shot 41 on the back nine to complete his second round and was 10 shots behind. He was 10 shots better on the back nine when it counted Sunday afternoon.

“First, I’d like to congratulate Jason for his victory today,” Crane said. It was a great competition coming down to the last few holes, but he separated himself with his best round of the weekend, finishing at 10-under on this Major-caliber course. Secondly, I want to thank all of the golfers who came this week to compete this week. We will continue to make this a premier tournament for all golfers to enjoy and compete in. Finally, I want to thank the great fans and our Houston community who came out to support the golfers and this tournament. We are grateful for our fans, our sponsors, and our community partners for their support. Our ability to continue to give back to this community is truly thanks to their consistent and continued support.”