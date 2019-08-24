DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Six people are recovering after a lightning strike at East Lake Golf Club in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

The strike happened at the course near the 16th tee. The golf club is currently hosting the PGA TOUR Championship, the final of the FedEx Cup.

Officials suspended play around 4:17 p.m. The strike occurred around 4:45 p.m. Authorities haven't released the conditions of the victims or if they were directly struck.

However, NBC has received reports that of the people taken from the scene, none received life-threatening injuries. DeKalb County officials said the youngest victim is 12 years old. The child was also the one with the most significant injuries. The rest of the victims were adults.

The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, Northside Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center.

Play has since been suspended for the day due to the weather and will restart at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports lightning struck a pine tree right after play was suspended. NBC, speaking with authorities, said that the majority of the injuries may have actually been from debris flying off of the tree.

It was the third round of the TOUR Championship and the final round was originally scheduled for Sunday. When play was suspended, Justin Thomas was in the lead at 12-under for the tournament.

The report comes as storms moved across the region causing severe thunderstorm warnings in north Georgia and parts of metro Atlanta.

Neither Atlanta nor DeKalb County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at the time. However, 11Alive Meteorologist Samantha Mohr reported a heavy storm moving over through with multiple lightning strikes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

