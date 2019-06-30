BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former University of Texas Longhorn and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has announced he will take his talents across the country to join the Brooklyn Nets.

First reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant confirmed, via The Boardroom, he will sign a four-year deal worth $164 million when the free agent moratorium period ends on July 6. Durant's revelation was backed by a track from the late rapper and New York City icon, The Notorious B.I.G.

Wojanrowski also reports the two-time NBA Finals MVP will be joined on the East Coast by Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, as well as former Texas A&M standout and ex-Dallas Maverick DeAndre Jordan. Irving will reportedly sign a four-year deal, as well, worth $141 million. Terms for Jordan's deal have not been revealed.

Durant, a 10-time All-Star, was originally plucked out of UT by the Seattle Supersonics in the first round (second overall) of the 2007 NBA Draft. He appeared in 80 games (all starts), averaging 20.3 points (first among rookies, 24th in NBA), 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34.6 minutes. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year, earned NBA All-Rookie First-Team honors and was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month five times. He became only the third teenager (Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James) to average more than 20 points per game in the NBA .

After the 2007-2008 season came to a close, the Seattle Supersonics relocated to Oklahoma City and rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant would spend the next eight seasons in OKC where he would rack up the following accolades:

4X NBA Scoring Champion (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014)

All-Star Game MVP (2012)

50-40-90 Club (2013)

5X All-NBA First Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

All-NBA Second Team (2016)

NBA MVP (2014)

2X USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year (2010, 2016)

Durant was selected to play for Team USA in the 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) Olympics. Team USA brought home the gold medal in both games.

On July 7, 2016, Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to form the most powerful trio in the league.

As a member of the Warriors franchise, Durant won two NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was named the Finals MVP both years. He was also an All-NBA First Team selection (2018), an NBA All-Star (2019) and the NBA All-Star Game MVP (2019). He picked up All-NBA Second Team honors last season, as well.

During Game 5 of the 2018-2019 Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, Durant suffered a right calf strain. He would go on to miss Game 6 against Houston, which Golden State won, as well as the entire Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant also missed the first four games of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

He returned to action for Game 5 where he dropped 11 points in the first quarter. However, two minutes into the second quarter, Durant attempted to drive by his former OKC teammate Serge Ibaka and went down grabbing his right leg. The Warriors went on to win the game, cutting the Raptors' series lead to 3-2. It was later revealed Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and underwent surgery two days later. The Raptors would defeat the Warriors in Game 6, ending Golden State's quest for a third consecutive title.