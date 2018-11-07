Former Texas Longhorn star quarterback Colt McCoy announced on Twitter Tuesday the arrival of his third child.

"Baby #3 entered the world today... this one will probably be able to throw a football and ride bulls!! Psalm 127:3-5 🤘," McCoy wrote in the tweet.

McCoy already has two girls, who he recently took to a rodeo, according to his Twitter page.

We celebrated America’s birthday all week! Finished it off with a Friday night rodeo! #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/8hFLrSw7qb — Colt McCoy (@ColtMcCoy) July 7, 2018

There haven't been any reports on the baby's name or gender, nor have any photos been released of the child yet. If his Twitter announcement is any indication, however, the third McCoy child might suit up in the burnt orange and white, slinging around the pigskin one day.

Nevertheless, congratulations to the Longhorn great on the arrival of his new child!

