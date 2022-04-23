Former rugby standout killed in NW Harris Co. crash with chase suspect

HOUSTON — The victim of a fatal crash with a suspect in a police chase was a well-known former rugby player and coach, according to multiple sources including former teammates.
Pedrie Wannenburg, 41, died Friday in a crash along Greenhouse Road, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Wannenburg's passengers, an 8-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old girl were also in the vehicle when they were hit by a teen who was running from authorities, Gonzalez said. The chase suspect hit three vehicles.
The 16-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, reckless aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury, according to Gonzalez. Two passengers inside the suspect vehicle were not hurt.
The 8-year-old victim in Wannenburg's vehicle, identified by Reuters as his son, was in critical condition at a hospital. His wife was also in the car, according to the report.
Condolences and reaction from around the world began circulating on social media soon after Wannenburg was identified as a victim of the crash.
"We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg," his former team tweeted.
"I am shattered, have no words. Just heard that my friend Pedrie Wannenburg passed away in a car accident," his former coach, Loffie Eloff, tweeted.
Wannenburg played rugby union in South Africa and for teams in North America before a coaching career with the then-Austin Elite team.
Former teammate Stephen Farris called Wannenburg a rugby legend.
"Pedrie was a legend of the game and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet," he tweeted. "Thoughts are with his wife Evette and his young kids."