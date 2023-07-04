Former Baylor guard LJ Cryer transfers to Houston

The three-point specialist averaged 15 points a game in the 2022-2023 season.

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor men's basketball guard LJ Cryer announced on April 9 that he has transferred to the University of Houston.

Cryer is from Katy, Texas and will now return home to play in front of friends and family.

Cryer broke out for the Bears during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 15 points a game and shooting 43 percent from three-point range. During the NCAA Tournament, Cryer set a Baylor program record for most points scored in a tournament game with 30.

Cryer was injured for a large chunk of the previous season when he missed 15 games and was absent during the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

Cryer on the Cougars: “just being with Houston, I know I got dogs with me.”@UHCougarMBK @gallerysports pic.twitter.com/FeW23Lt0LS — Andy Yanez (@AYanez_5) April 9, 2023

When he played high school ball in Katy, Cryer finished his career with 3,488 points, fifth-most all-time in Texas public schools and most in Houston area public schools. He was named to the TABC Class 6A All-State Team and was tabbed 2020 All-Greater Houston Boys Basketball Player of the Year by Houston Chronicle.

Scott Drew and his coaching staff will be forced to hit the transfer portal as they search for a capable guard to replace Cryer. This move will also apply some pressure to Ja'Kobe Walter, the four-star commit and 14th best player on the ESPN Top 100 list.

Dale Bonner also entered the transfer portal last week. The team could also be without guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George who have declared for the NBA Draft.

With Houston joining the Big 12 for the 2023-24 season, the Bears will play the Cougars at least twice.