HOUSTON — Week 1 of the new XFL season is in the books and the Houston Roughnecks appear to have a breakout star at quarterback.
P.J. Walker threw for 272 passing yards and four TDs the Roughnecks’ 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats Saturday. He started fast with a 50-yard bomb to receiver Cam Phillips on the Roughnecks' opening drive.
Walker wowed the crowd of more than 17,000 at TDECU Stadium..
Here are a few quick facts about the new breakout star for the Roughnecks.
- The Roughnecks quarterback was born Phillip “P.J.” Walker Jr. to parents Tamicha Drake and Phillip Walker Sr.
- In high school, Walker was a dual-threat quarterback at Elizabeth High School in New Jersey. He led them to the 2012 state title.
- Walker starred for the Temple Owls in college finishing as their all-time leader in pass attempts (1,410), completions (803), passing yards (10,273), TD passes (72), and total offense (11,100).
- Walker is also the first Temple quarterback to lead the team to multiple bowl games.
- During his senior year at Temple, Walker was awarded a single digit jersey during camp, which are given to the toughest players on the team as voted on by the players.
- Walker signed with the Indianapolis Colts in spring of 2017 and spent time off and on the team’s practice squad before finally being released in training camp of 2019.
- Walker is listed as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 214 pounds.
MORE SPORTS
- Report: Former Astros GM Luhnow was aware of sign-stealing tactics
- Simone Biles will blow your mind with this new vault
- JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai to get married this offseason
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter