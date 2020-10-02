HOUSTON — Week 1 of the new XFL season is in the books and the Houston Roughnecks appear to have a breakout star at quarterback.

P.J. Walker threw for 272 passing yards and four TDs the Roughnecks’ 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats Saturday. He started fast with a 50-yard bomb to receiver Cam Phillips on the Roughnecks' opening drive.

Walker wowed the crowd of more than 17,000 at TDECU Stadium..

Here are a few quick facts about the new breakout star for the Roughnecks.

The Roughnecks quarterback was born Phillip “P.J.” Walker Jr. to parents Tamicha Drake and Phillip Walker Sr.

In high school, Walker was a dual-threat quarterback at Elizabeth High School in New Jersey. He led them to the 2012 state title.

Walker starred for the Temple Owls in college finishing as their all-time leader in pass attempts (1,410), completions (803), passing yards (10,273), TD passes (72), and total offense (11,100).

Walker is also the first Temple quarterback to lead the team to multiple bowl games.

During his senior year at Temple, Walker was awarded a single digit jersey during camp, which are given to the toughest players on the team as voted on by the players.

Walker signed with the Indianapolis Colts in spring of 2017 and spent time off and on the team’s practice squad before finally being released in training camp of 2019.

Walker is listed as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 214 pounds.

