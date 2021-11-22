Houston Gamblers announced as one of the teams for the new USFL

The Houston Gamblers were popular in the 1980s, with Jim Kelly under center. The team is coming back now to play spring football.

HOUSTON — Spring football is returning to Houston and it’s coming with a team name and league that’s familiar to longtime Houstonians.

The USFL is back, and the league announced their eight teams on Monday. Included in them – the Houston Gamblers, complete with the black helmet with a team logo in the shape of Texas and the letter "G" with a star where Houston would be.

The league will begin play in 2022 with four teams in the North division and four in the South.

The league is set to start play in next April and will play at a single location. The league says the teams will eventually play in their own cities.

USFL teams and divisions

NORTHERN DIVISION

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

SOUTHERN DIVISION

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

We are the Houston Gamblers 🎰 pic.twitter.com/VeO8N1nyTL — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) November 22, 2021

If you were around Houston in the 1980s to watch the Gamblers play, you may remember names like Jim Kelly, who played for Houston before going off to Buffalo to play in four Super Bowls.