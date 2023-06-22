Colorado coach Deion Sanders getting surgery for blood clots

Coach Prime said on Instagram that doctors found two blood clots, one in each leg, and he is undergoing surgery Friday to correct his blood flow.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado (CU) Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is undergoing surgery for blood clots in his groin.

Coach Prime said on Instagram that doctors found two blood clots, one in each leg, and he is undergoing surgery Friday to correct his blood flow, which may help him avoid amputating his left foot.

Sanders said doctors told him two of the remaining three toes on his left foot are "hammer toes" and they want to correct them and a dislocation. In order to do so, he needs better blood flow to his foot, Sanders said.

"Doctors said worst comes to worst, [amputation] was gonna happen," Sanders said Thursday. "But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left."

Adam "Pacman" Jones, a defensive back who played 13 years in the NFL, broke the news on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday morning that Sanders told him the surgery is taking place Friday.

"I want to get this right. You [Jones] were talking directly to him, a blood clot has been found in his groin and he has emergency surgery happening tomorrow," McAfee said.

"Yup, 6 a.m.," Jones responded.

This is just the latest health complication for Sanders that has popped up recently. Last week, he allowed a camera crew to record a meeting with CU doctors, during which they told Sanders his left foot may have to be amputated.

Sanders had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 because of blood clots, causing him to miss three games while coaching at Jackson State.

Sanders said the effects from his foot surgeries continue to cause him daily pain. He said he doesn't have any feeling on the bottom of his foot. He told doctors that if he needs a procedure, he would like to get it done before the start of the football season.

"I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it," Sanders said. "This is the best downtime I have."

Jones recalled the previous surgery Sanders went through at Jackson State.

"He had a blood clot in his leg, same thing with the foot, and he was thinking about cutting the foot off and he didn't," Jones said. "Went through a hell of an operation, I was there, it was mind-boggling. To see him go through that and where he's at now... I just want him to get healthy."

Sanders took over the CU football program in early December. He is aiming to turn around the team that went 1-11 last season.

Sanders' hiring has led to increased fan interest and enthusiasm, including CU selling out its spring game at Folsom Field in April. Colorado has already sold out its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that's happened since 1996.

Colorado opens the season on the road at TCU on Sept. 2.

