The Houston 2026 World Cup logo is out! Here's the meaning behind it.

The world's biggest sporting event is coming to Houston, and now we know what the logo looks like.

HOUSTON — FIFA’s World Cup will unite an entire continent and Houston is going to play a big part as one of 16 host cities.

Overnight, organizers dropped the new logo and some new information on the campaign to bring the world's game to Houston.

They anticipate this could be the biggest World Cup event ever because cities across U.S., Mexico, and Canada will all be hosting games.

As for the 2026 Houston host city logo, organizers tell us the logo is unique and meant to highlight our city's 'innovative, diverse, and authentic spirit.' All of this is part of FIFA's new campaign, 'We are 26.'

And the countdown is on! In three years, Houston will host possibly six matches at NRG Stadium. In addition to drawing in millions of visitors, the matches are also projected to bring in more than $1 billion for the area.

It's the latest high-profile event for Houston. We just had Final Four and we've got the NCAA College Football National Championship next year.

As for the World Cup logo, keep your eyes peeled. You'll be seeing it on sidewalks and billboards throughout downtown starting soon.

Introducing 𝐓𝐇𝐄 official Host City logo for the FIFA World Cup 26 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧™

#WeAreHouston | #FIFAWorldCup #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/NeWq2bA9PW — FIFA World Cup 26 Houston™ (@FWC26Houston) May 18, 2023

Janis Burke, from the Houston Sports Authority, stopped by Thursday morning to talk about Houston's role in the World Cup with the KHOU 11 Morning News Team.