Astros fan excitement grows ahead of Game 1 of ALCS against Red Sox

Single-game tickets are still available but some fans warn of third-party sites that are selling tickets for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

HOUSTON — The Astros are four wins away from another trip to the World Series.

The 'Stros threw a party on Wednesday to celebrate their American League Championship Series berth against the Boston Red Sox.

The street fest got people pumped for Game 1 on Friday at Minute Maid.

The team is gearing up for what’s expected to be an exciting series.

“Because we’re playing Boston we got home-field advantage. We need a sell-out. We need our fans to be screaming as loud as they can,” Anita Sehgal, SVP of communications for the Astros, said.

“We’re going to make it all the way. We’re excited. We heard this was going on so ... ditch everything else, let’s go," Michael Puig said

“I’m a fan of anywhere in the seats so I’ll probably be in the 400s but I’ll still be there so it’s OK,” Amanda Puig said.

Tickets are on sale on third-party sites for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

“We see them every day. We try to come to their games but we can’t afford the tickets. Some of the tickets are too high," Ruth Cortez said.

However, some fans, like Jessica Escobar, warn of scammers selling fake tickets.

“The person didn’t show up. They don’t answer the text messages or anything so you’re basically out of money and then you’re stuck here at the stadium. You can’t get in,” Escobar said.

The Astros say single-game tickets are still available through their website.

“Well the last thing I’d want to do is come here and not be able to get in so that’s just the safest,” Amanda Puig said.

Fans just want to see the Astros bring the World Series championship home to Houston once again.

Friday’s game is set to start at 7:07 p.m.