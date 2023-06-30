Former Houston Rockets coach let go by ESPN, reports say

Jeff Van Gundy was part of around 20 on-camera personalities laid off by the network.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Jeff Van Gundy is out at ESPN, according to multiple reports.

The former Houston Rockets coach was part of around 20 on-camera personalities laid off by the network. Other personalities include Max Kellerman, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber and Todd McShay.

Van Gundy was ESPN's top NBA analyst after joining the network following his firing. He spent four seasons with the Rockets after Rudy Tomjanovich left the team due to a bladder cancer diagnosis.

In his four seasons, Van Gundy went 182-146 in Houston. He was let go after the Rockets lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz.

Disney, which owns ESPN, began laying off several thousand employees back in April. The job eliminations took place across various business segments, including entertainment, ESPN, parks, experiences and products. ESPN was not part of the first phase of Disney reductions in March.