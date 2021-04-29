3 former Episcopal HS players expected to be picked in 2021 NFL draft

The Houston area is always well-represented in the NFL draft, but this year, one local high school could see three former players get selected.

HOUSTON — At Episcopal High School in Bellaire, the most exciting class of the week is a draft class, as in the NFL draft.

It's taught by Steve Leisz, the head coach of the football team.

"We've been talking about it for years, that this is going to happen," he said.

What's going to happen?

Three of his former players could be drafted this year.

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle graduated from Episcopal in 2018. He's expected to go in the top 15 picks.

Stanford offensive lineman Walker Little and Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson both graduated from Episcopal in 2017. They are considered top 10 prospects at their positions.

"All three were team players who wanted to be pushed," Leisz said.

Both Little and Wilson stayed in college for four years while Waddle is leaving Alabama early.

"With his speed and agility, that's pretty much unmatched," Leisz said of Waddle.

After never having a player drafted by an NFL team, Leisz will soon have three.

"These three guys deserve it, for what they've put into it," he said.

That's the story from Episcopal High School, where the 2021 NFL draft will always be in a class of its own.