Strange but True: Houston Dynamo fires coach after just 244 days on the job

HOUSTON — Here today, gone tomorrow. Not quite, but close.

In a surprise move, Houston Dynamo FC recently announced they were parting ways with head coach Paulo Nagamura.

When he was hired in January, Dynamo GM Pat Onstad raved about the 38-year-old who had coached Kansas City’s minor league club.

“There were about 100 candidates that we probably looked at in terms of resumes," Onstad said. "In terms of the decision, it was very easy.“

What happened? The Dynamo is dead last in its conference and one of the worst teams in Major League Soccer at winning matches when it has a lead.

"It was just the moments in games that we didn't really take advantage of," explained captain Tim Parker.

Nagamura was the head coach of Dynamo FC for just 244 days. It appears no other Houston coach hired before a season has ever been fired so quickly.

In 1964, Sammy Baugh lasted 200 days (June 1, 1964-December 18, 1964) with the Houston Oilers but resigned to spend more time at his ranch.

Ed Hughes lasted 335 days as head coach of the Oilers in 1971 after he was hired on January 21 and later dismissed on December 22.

Nagamura has not publicly commented on his removal.

The Dynamo hinted its next head guy will likely have more MLS experience.

"I don’t regret hiring Paulo. I think he's a very good coach," Onstad said. “One thing I've learned in this seat and being here is that the years of not being successful is probably more difficult to overcome than I expected.”