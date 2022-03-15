NFL trade rumors: Where is Deshaun Watson going?

Four teams reportedly have strong interest in the Texans quarterback.

HOUSTON — With Deshaun Watson cleared of criminal charges by a grand jury, talks are heating up about where he’ll end up and we could get the answer very soon.

There are a couple of teams with openings at quarterback that have interest in Watson. And there are a couple others with star quarterbacks that are also in the mix.

According to several reports, Watson was speaking with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. That comes a day after the Texans quarterback met with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has indicated Baker Mayfield is their starting quarterback, but with Watson being a possibility, they could make a move.

Carolina released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox in salary-cap moves Monday, freeing more money for their potential pursuit of Watson.

There’s also word that Watson has shown interest in the Atlanta Falcons, and that the interest is mutual. The Falcons already have Matt Ryan at quarterback, but Atlanta is close to Watson's hometown of Gainesville, Georgia.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank's family. https://t.co/EypxrnF9ma — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to agree to any deal. Once he has a team he wants to play for, the Texans will negotiate with that team.

According to the Associated Press, the Texans want at least three first-round picks for Watson,