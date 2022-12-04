Fans react to Browns QB Deshaun Watson's return to NRG Stadium in game against his former team

Watson’s first game back was far from a warm welcome from Texans fans as he received overwhelming boos from the stands.

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to NRG Stadium in Sunday's game against his former team.

"Of course, you don’t want to wish bad things on anyone, but I hope they go and break his leg,” said Rick Garcia, who attended the game.

"I'm here to boo him. Don’t like the guy, only game I’ve been to all year,” said Dennis Terry, a long-time Texans fan.

It was the Browns quarterback's first game back from an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson finished out his time as a Houston Texan on the bench as he faced 22 civil lawsuits stemming from sexual misconduct allegations from dozens of women.

He has since settled many of those cases and continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Sunday, he faced scorned Texans fans and his embattled past.

Several of Watson’s accusers reportedly attended Sunday’s game alongside attorney Tony Buzbee.

Bubzee previously said in a statement that their attendance was to show they are still here and matter.

"I'm a woman and I'm with them on that. You can't take that back. It shouldn’t have happened, whatever he paid for it, it's time to move on,” said fan Vikki Watkins.

Watson's legal troubles and trade to the Browns didn't sit well with many Houstonians.

"I just don’t agree with what he did I don’t think he should be playing he should be kicked out of football altogether,” said Terry.

KHOU 11 reached out to both Rusty Hardin, the lawyer representing Watson, and Buzbee. Neither offered comment.