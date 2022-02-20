Sources: Special hearing scheduled for Monday in Deshaun Watson case

The Houston Texans quarterback is scheduled to be deposed on Tuesday, but a special hearing could delay that.

HOUSTON — A special hearing has been set for Monday afternoon in the Deshaun Watson trial, sources close to the situation tell KHOU 11 News.

Watson is currently fighting a legal battle after 22 women filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.

The sources say the hearing is to see if Watson's deposition can be delayed until all 22 of his accusers have been deposed. Watson was scheduled to have his deposition on Tuesday.

A number of depositions for the accusers have been delayed or canceled for different reasons, according to sources who are not authorized to speak publicly on the proceedings.

Now it appears Watson's representatives want to push back the quarterback's deposition until all of his accusers have been deposed.

The special hearing on that motion is scheduled for 2 p.m Monday.

