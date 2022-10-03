Deshaun Watson to be deposed as grand jury meets to determine if criminal charges will be filed

It comes nearly one year since more than 20 women first came forward to accuse the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct including assault during massages.

HOUSTON — A grand jury is set to convene Friday to decide whether or not criminal charges against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will move forward.

At the same time, the NFL star will be deposed in two civil suits filed against him.

The big legal day comes nearly one year since 22 women came forward to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct during massages.

"Tomorrow is finally our turn to question Deshaun Watson," attorney Tony Buzbee said.

Buzbee will question Watson under oath about two separate women in two civil suits. Neither one filed criminal complaints.

"Why do you have 58, 60, 70 different massage therapists ... different ones, all female, all that you found on Instagram. I think that's a question a lot of people wonder, I wonder. It doesn't make much sense to me and it's one of the questions we're going to ask," Buzbee said.

On Thursday night, Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin told KHOU 11 News that his client intends to plead the fifth.

"Any decent lawyer would not let a client answer questions in a civil deposition about the same facts still at issue before a grand jury," Hardin said.

Buzbee said that's Watson's right, but hopes he reconsiders and shares his side of the story.

"He should be able to answer under oath what happened in those massage sessions and why he did what he did," Buzbee said.

At the same time Friday, a grand jury will meet at the criminal courthouse in downtown Houston to decide whether Watson will face criminal charges.

"The grand jury is the most important thing tomorrow," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said.

Roe said Watson could be looking at possible jail time if he's indicted and found guilty. Ten women filed criminal complaints against the NFL quarterback. Three of them claim sexual assault or attempted sexual assault during massages.

Buzbee tells KHOU 11 News several of the women he represents have been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury and could play a role in whatever jurors ultimately decide.

Hardin told KHOU 11 News he is delighted the grand jury will be meeting to consider this matter.

"It’s been looming over Watson for much too long already," Hardin said via email. "Since he did not commit any crimes, it will be a relief to have this behind him."

"We don't know how long this process could take, but generally we get an answer on criminal charges by tomorrow and probably Monday at the latest," Roe said.