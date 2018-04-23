Horse racing is known colloquially as the "Sport of Kings" and, for many, the pinnacle of that regal sport takes place on the first Saturday in May at Louisville, Kentucky's Churchill Downs.

While the two-kilometer stakes may be the last word in thoroughbred racing, it also marks the beginning. The beginning of spring. The beginning of a new season. The beginning of hopes and dreams that a jockey atop a three-year-old horse will become a Triple-Crown champion.

The field of colts, geldings and fillies are determined by a 34-race system known as the "Road to the Kentucky Derby". The top 24 point-earners gain eligibility for the Derby; a field of 20 and four to stand in if a horse is "scratched" or removed from the race.

The Kentucky Oaks, a 1 1/8 mile race featuring three-year-old fillies, is run the Friday before the Derby. Once known as a race mainly frequented by locals, the Oaks is growing in popularity each year.

As the Oaks increased in popularity, Churchill introduced a new bill of races in 2014. The event, held on Thursday before the Oaks and Derby, has been dubbed "Thurby" and is geared toward a crowd looking for a more "local" experience.

The races cap off the Kentucky Derby Festival, a two-week celebration leading up to the Derby itself. Events include a firework display, air show, concerts and races for runners, cyclists and hot air balloons. The festival boasts an annual attendance of over 1.5 million people.

KENTUCKY DERBY 144 FIELD

POST POSITION HORSE MORNING LINES (4/3/2018)(Updates) 1 Firenze Fire 50-1 2 Free Drop Bill 30-1 3 Promises Fulfilled 30-1 4 Flameaway 30-1 5 Audible 8-1 6 Good Magic 12-1 7 Justify 3-1 8 Lone Sailor 50-1 9 Hofburg 20-1 10 My Boy Jack 30-1 11 Bolt d'Oro 8-1 12 Enticed 30-1 13 Bravazo 50-1 14 Mendelssohn 5-1 15 Instilled Regard 5-1 16 Magnum Moon 6-1 17 Solomini 30-1 18 Vino Rosso 12-1 19 Noble Indy 30-1 20 Combatant 50-1 21 Blended Citizen 50-1

KENTUCKY OAKS 144 FIELD

POST POSITIONS HORSE MORNING LINES (4/3/2018)(Updates) 1 Sassy Sienna 15-1 2 Coach Rocks 12-1 3 Classy Act 15-1 4 Chocolate Martini 12-1 5 Wonder Gadot 20-1 6 Kelly's Humor 30-1 7 Rayya 12-1 8 Heavenhasmynikki 50-1 9 Take Charge Paula 15-1 10 Midnight Bisou 5-2 11 My Miss Lilly 10-1 12 Patrona Margarita 30-1 13 Eskimo Kisses 15-1 14 Monomoy Girl 2-1

KENTUCKY DERBY TICKETS

CHURCHILL DOWNS SEATING CHART

Tap on the chart for a PDF

WHERE TO PARK AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

Significant changes have been made ahead of the 2018 season to improve the arrival experience for guests planning to visit the historic track during Derby Week, which begins with opening night on April 28.

Notable changes to this year’s parking and entry plan include:

Parking and arrival options vary depending on which day you are coming to the track. To plan your arrival, go to kentuckyderbyparking.com and download the Churchill Downs and Waze mobile apps.

All onsite parking at Churchill Downs is reserved, beginning Opening Night (Saturday, April 28) through Derby Day, May 5. To improve traffic around the racetrack, only vehicles with designated hang tags and parking tickets will be able to access the property. This also applies to guests who are being dropped off.

Central Ave. between Crittenden Dr. and Taylor Blvd. will be restricted to official shuttle buses on Thurby (May 3), and closed to the public Oaks (May 4) and Derby (May 5). During these days, pedestrians will only be able to cross Central Ave. at 3rd St. and 9th St. Restricting access to Central Ave. will allow guest shuttles from offsite parking spaces at the Kentucky Exposition Center to get to and from Churchill Downs more efficiently.

Ticketholders with reserved parking permits at the Kentucky Exposition Center (“KEC”) will have access to free shuttles to and from the tracks on Oaks and Derby Days. Churchill Downs has expanded and enhanced this year’s parking and shuttling operation at the KEC to accommodate more ticket holders. On Thurby only, guests without reserved parking can also park at the KEC for free and ride a complimentary shuttle to the track.

Parking at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium is still available all week, but shuttles will only be running from the stadium to Churchill Downs on Opening Night (Saturday), Tuesday and Wednesday of Derby Week. On Oaks and Derby, guests without reserved parking can park at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, which charges $20, and make the short walk to Churchill Downs.

PROHIBITED ITEMS FOR DERBY WEEK (April 28 through May 5)

• COOLERS AT ANY GATE – including the Stable Gate (Styrofoam coolers and ice are available for purchase in the Infield)

• CANS (any size or type)

• GLASS BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS

• BACKPACKS and DUFFEL BAGS

• TENTS – NO POLES OR STAKES OF ANY KIND

• LAPTOP COMPUTERS and CAMCORDERS

• CAMERAS WITH DETACHABLE LENSES OR EQUIPPED WITH A LENS THAT IS 6” OR LARGER

• DRONES and REMOTE-CONTROLLED AIRCRAFT

• HOVERBOARDS

• PURSES LARGER THAN 12” IN ANY DIMENSION

• FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKERS, AIR HORNS, LASER LIGHTS/POINTERS, PEPPER SPRAYS

• ANIMALS (with the exception of service animals for guests with special needs)

• TRIPODS

• SELFIE STICKS

• ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

• ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES

• WEAPONS (including knives)

• THERMOSES

• LUGGAGE (including briefcases)

• GRILLS

• WAGONS

• UMBRELLAS

• ANY ITEMS DEEMED DANGEROUS AND/OR INAPPROPRIATE

PERMITTED ITEMS FOR KENTUCKY DERBY AND OAKS DAYS

• FOOD ITEMS IN CLEAR PLASTIC BAGS (maximum size 18”x 18” – no trash bags) *

• BOX LUNCHES in clear plastic bags or containers (maximum size 18” x 18” – no trash bags)

• WATER & SOFT DRINKS – plastic bottles only (sealed, clear and unopened)

• PURSES, BUT NONE LARGER THAN 12” IN ANY DIMENSION (subject to search)

• BABY/DIAPER BAGS – only if accompanied by a child (subject to search)

• SMALL CAMERAS – none equipped with detachable lenses or lenses of 6” or more **

• SMALL PERSONAL MUSIC SYSTEMS, RADIOS & TELEVISIONS** (no boomboxes) ***

• CELLULAR PHONES, SMARTPHONES & TABLETS **

• SEAT CUSHIONS SMALLER THAN 15”x 15” – no metal arms and/or backs, zippers, pockets or flaps

• STROLLERS (ONLY if carrying a child)

• SUNSCREEN (non-glass containers only)

• CHAIRS (permitted through the Infield Gate ONLY and cannot be carried to the frontside)

• BINOCULARS

• BLANKETS & TARPAULINS (Paddock and Infield Gates ONLY)

* Limit of two bags per person

** Patrons could be required to turn on electronic items

*** Not permitted in hospitality spaces and dining rooms

Visitors during Derby week will be the first to use Churchill Downs’ new expanded entry plaza, which will lead guests from Central Avenue to the newly constructed Paddock Gate that’s replacing previous entrances at Gates 1 and 17.

Churchill Downs renamed its admission gates to reflect their locations in the venue. Ticket holders will enter Churchill Downs through one of three admission gates: the new Paddock Gate, the Clubhouse Gate (formerly Gate 10) and the Infield Gate (formerly Gate 3). The Infield is only available to guests with a General Admission ticket. All others will enter through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates.

Once ticket holders arrive at Churchill Downs, a new entry process will help them enter the track:

1. To ensure the safety and security of all Churchill Downs guests and employees, anyone entering the track will walk through metal detectors as part of the security screening measures. Prohibited items are not allowed past the security screening area.

2. Next, guests entering through the Paddock or Clubhouse Gates will scan their ticket at one of the new self-scanning entry turnstiles. Or, if someone has a General Admission ticket and is entering through the Infield Gate, an attendant will scan their ticket by hand. Once inside the track, guests are not allowed to leave the venue and reenter.

3. Once a ticket is scanned, guests will proceed through the turnstile and follow staff direction and new signs from the admission gate to their seating section or venue.

4. As guests make their way to their seating section, they will be greeted by an usher at the appropriate access control point. The usher will scan the ticket for a second time, stub the ticket and then apply an official wristband around their wrist. This wristband allows guests to come and go from their seating section throughout the day. Each ticket may only be scanned once at the wristband locations and must scan as valid to receive a wristband.

Churchill Downs created a video to help prepare visitors before coming to the track.

KENTUCKY DERBY EVENTS

KENTUCKY DERBY FASHION

Whether you're at Millionaire's Row or in your own backyard, this is the one sporting event where you'd be wise to dress appropriately.

Everything about the Derby is visual eye candy... from the race itself to the colorful fashions, especially the elaborate hats worn.

If you've ever watched "the most exciting two minutes in sports" then you'll know the Kentucky Derby is anything but dull.

To prep for the racetracks or your own party, WHAS is spotlighting Shirt Ties and Links in Westport Village.

WHAS11’s Digital Producer/Blogger Bethanni Williams and local Designer/Stylist Andre Wilson offer the most festive way to Southern style's biggest event.

Key Points to take away:

*Form and function: Buy clothing you can wear multiple times

*Buying merchandise on sale: Buy merchandise at quality not just because it's cheap.

*Derby is all about that POP of color

*Get a hat that fits your head right.

*Suits need to be tailored.

*Suit Coat/Blazer Size: To find blazer size add 6 sizes to pants size and that equals blazer coat size.

Example: Dress Pants are 36-> Blazer size is 42

*Suit Fit: Try suit jacket on. make sure you have enough room in the armhole, fits right on shoulders to avoid any collar rolls, and have suit taken in by a tailor.

* Get your dress shoes shined.

RODEY'S TOP PICKS

Information provided by kentuckyderby.com

