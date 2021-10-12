Denver Broncos great and former Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Thomas was selected to five straight Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl ring with Denver. He played one season with the Texans.

DENVER — Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

Thomas played most of his career with the Denver Broncos. He spent one season in 2018 with the Texans and finished his career with the Jets in 2019.

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career. His best seasons came when he teamed with Peyton Manning in Denver.

Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech, managing to shine in a run-oriented offense.

Former Texans star J.J. Watt tweeted about Thomas' passing Friday morning.

Way way too young.



The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy.



Rest In Peace brother.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

Thomas officially retired in June.

The Broncos were to honor Thomas at their home opener Sept. 26 against the New York Jets, the last team he played for in 2019. However, that event was postponed because Thomas was dealing with health issues.