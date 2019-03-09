HOUSTON — The Houston Texans open their season Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, and KHOU is celebrating with our Countdown to Kickoff special Saturday night.

Come out to Avenida Houston for a live, hour-long season preview show.

Viewers can see the show live and meet KHOU 11 Sports anchors Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera. Former Texans’ player Seth Payne and Cecil Shorts III will break it all down, while comedian Chinedu Ogu will have you laughing the whole night.

The special begins at 7 p.m. Saturday on KHOU!

RELATED: Longshot rookie playing for dad with cancer makes NFL team

RELATED: Clowney expects to make his Seahawks debut in Week 1