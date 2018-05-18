Houston has had several big moments over the years when it comes to professional sports.

However, a lot of fans say this is the greatest time in Houston sports history, especially after Wednesday night’s Rockets win against the Warriors.

“I’m feeling great. I mean, we beat one of the best teams by 20,” Luis Meza said.

“The Texans are looking really good right now. The Astros just got done winning the World Series, and the Rockets are battling the greatest team in NBA history,” Chijioke Iwuagqu said.

“I think it’s the greatest time in history to be an Astros fan, I can tell you that,” Mike Acosta said.

Acosta is the authentication manager for the Astros. However, he is also a life-long fan of all Houston sports.

He has seen a lot of highs over the years, including the Rockets' back-to-back championships, but there were a lot of Houston successes before that.

“I remember the ‘86 playoffs pretty well, because I was a kid. That’s when I learned a little bit more about that. That was a really exciting time, because the Astros and Rockets were both having great years. They both went to the playoffs. Astros went to the playoffs, and of course there were the Oilers too,” he said.

Still, Acosta thinks none of it compares to now.

“There’s been a lot of great success, but never have we seen a team like the Astros right now where they’re young. They’re not yet all in their prime yet, and they’ve won the top championship already,” Acosta said. “I think the players the Rockets have and they’re putting together, it’s the same type of thing. It remains to be seen where they’re going to go, but they certainly have the fire power to advance and win it all themselves.”

