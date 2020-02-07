Constellation Energy League team names, logos revealed

The teams will consist of former Major Leaguers and professional players who have appeared at affiliated minor league levels as well as independent leagues.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters on Thursday announced the names and logos for the four teams set to compete in the Constellation Energy League starting July 10.

The four teams include:

Sugar Land Skeeters (managed by Pete Incaviglia)

(managed by Pete Incaviglia) Sugar Land Lightning Sloths (managed by Greg Swindell)

(managed by Greg Swindell) Team Texas (managed by Roger and Koby Clemens)

(managed by Roger and Koby Clemens) Eastern Reyes del Tigres (managed by Greg Swindell)

The league will play a 56-game schedule all at Constellation Field. The season opens with a matchup between the Skeeters and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre at 7 p.m. July 10. Opening Day was pushed back a week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Individual rosters for the teams are set to be released Monday.