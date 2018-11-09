AUSTIN — Vince Young made Longhorns history at the Rose Bowl and now he will be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

Young will receive his new trophy during a ceremony on Dec. 31. Young will be joined by George Halas, Randall McDaniel and Pop Warner.

Vince Young led the Longhorns to two Rose Bowl wins with last-minute scores for each of the victories. The second victory also won Texas a national championship.

Young passed for 267 yards, ran for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns against undefeated, defending champion USC. In the previous Rose Bowl against Michigan, he rushed for 192 yards to go along with 180 passing yards and accounted for five touchdowns to help Texas to a come-from-behind 38 to 37 victory.

The Rose Bowl Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor members of the Rose Bowl Game family who have contributed to the history and excitement of the Rose Bowl Game.Those eligible for induction include players, coaches, school administrators, athletic directors, conference officials and others who have made special contributions to the Rose Bowl game. Inductees are selected by a committee made up of representatives from the Tournament of Roses, media professionals and leaders in college football.

Inductees will be celebrated at the ceremony where they will receive the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame trophy and blazer. In addition, inductees are memorialized on a permanent plaque with their names and year of induction at The Court of Champions at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

