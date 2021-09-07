UH takes another big step toward joining the Big 12

The UH Board of Regents voted on Tuesday to give the chancellor approval to negotiate and execute contracts in order to move the university’s athletics program.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is taking another step toward joining the Big 12.

The UH Board of Regents voted on Tuesday to give Chancellor Renu Khator approval to negotiate and execute contracts in order to move the university’s athletics program.

The university released the following statement:

“During a special called teleconference meeting today (Sept. 7), the University of Houston System Board of Regents delegated Chancellor Renu Khator authority to negotiate and execute documents necessary to affect conference affiliation for the University of Houston athletics program.”

The news comes after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were ditching the Big 12 to head to the Southeastern Conference.

Formal invitations could be sent from the Big 12 conference within the next few days.

The Associated Press reported last week that the Big 12 is moving quickly on an expansion plan that could have the conference at 12 schools after Texas and Oklahoma leave, with UH, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati as candidates.

Three people familiar with the Big 12′s talks told the AP the eight schools being left behind by the Longhorns and Sooners are working to rebuild by adding four new members.