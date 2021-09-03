Sources: UH's proposed move to the Big 12 is basically a 'done deal'

It was reported earlier this week the Big 12 is focusing on adding four more schools after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the conference.

HOUSTON — College Football sources tell KHOU 11's Matt Musil the proposed move by the Big 12 to bring BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati into the league is basically a “done deal.”

Note: the video in this story is from July — "What's at stake with UT's departure from the Big 12"

Musil reported Friday that formal invitations are expected to go out within the next 7 to 10 days.

"From a rivalry standpoint, huge news for UH. Playing those all those Texas schools on regular basis means — a lot," added KHOU 11's Jason Bristol.

Max Olson of The Athletic reported this week the Big 12 is focusing on adding four more schools after UT and OU announced in July they would be heading to the Southeastern Conference after their TV rights expire in 2025.