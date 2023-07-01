The University of Houston officially joins the Big 12 Conference

When the clock struck midnight Saturday, a new era of University of Houston athletics began.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston has officially joined the Big 12 Conference. It became official at midnight Saturday.

Houston leaves behind the American Athletic Conference for a Power 5 one, joining Cincinnati, BYU and the University of Central Florida moving into Big 12. They’ll play alongside the likes of Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma in the Big 12.

Texas and Oklahoma then leave the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2023-24 athletic season.

Though the transition to the Big 12 became official at midnight, it's something the Coogs have been ready for.

"We've been preparing for this for the last two years, frankly, and really before that," University of Houston athletic director Chris Pezman told KHOU 11's Matt Musil. "Putting all the things in place to have the opportunity for this transition and this is an incredibly exciting time."

Earlier this year, the Big 12 Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season. Here’s who the Coogs will face in 2023 and when.

September 2 vs UTSA

September 9 at Rice

September 16 vs. TCU

September 23 vs. Sam Houston State

September 30 at Texas Tech

October 7: Bye

October 12 vs. West Virginia (Thursday)

October 21 vs. Texas

October 28 at Kansas State

November 4 at Baylor

November 11 at Cincinnati

November 18 vs. Oklahoma State

November 25 at Central Florida

