First Big 12 schedule for the University of Houston released

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is moving to the Big 12, and on Tuesday, the conference released next season's football schedule.
Below is when and where UH will be playing, now that they're part of the Big 12.
- September 2 vs UTSA
- September 9 at Rice
- September 16 vs. TCU
- September 23 vs. Sam Houston State
- September 30 at Texas Tech
- October 7: Bye
- October 12 vs. West Virginia (Thursday)
- October 21 vs. Texas
- October 28 at Kansas State
- November 4 at Baylor
- November 11 at Cincinnati
- November 18 vs. Oklahoma State
- November 25 at Central Florida