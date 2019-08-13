KATY, Texas — The University of Houston is expanding three of its programs to Sugar Land and Katy.

Two new campuses, one in each city, will open with the start of the fall semester.

The College of Technology building is located on the UH at Sugar Land site at U.S. 59 and University Blvd.

It is a 100,000 square-foot facility with state-of-the-art classroom, training and research spaces.

Students can study biotechnology, construction management, digital media, human resource development, mechanical engineering, supply chain and logistics technology and technology leadership and innovation management.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new building is planned for Sept. 12, UH officials said.

In Katy, UH will open another building that will house the UH College of Nursing and UH Cullen College of Engineering.

That building is located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway.

The College of Nursing will offer the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing.

UH at Katy will share the building with the University of Houston–Victoria at Katy.

Programs from UHV Katy include business, education and liberal arts.

More than 600 students are expected to be enrolled by the time classes start in the fall at the Katy site.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the building is planned for Oct. 14.

School officials say UH at Sugar Land and UH at Katy are instructional sites of the University of Houston.

The sites feature Tier One programs and classes taught by UH faculty and instructors.

“The Tier One programs offered at the two instructional sites mirror the professional and career opportunities that will be available to graduates,” said Paula Myrick Short, UH senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Expanding higher education opportunities in Katy has long been a goal of UH, and the new building at Sugar Land is crucial to accommodate the broadening programs and growing number of students attending classes there.

“We worked with stakeholders in both communities and were very intentional in the programs we wanted to offer. We are pleased to bring their vision to fruition,” said Jay Neal, associate vice president for academic affairs and chief operating officer for UH at Sugar Land and UH at Katy.

