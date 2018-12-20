HOUSTON – For the second straight season with the NCAA's early signing period, the Houston Football program welcomed its newest members from the site of its bowl location, part of an American Athletic Conference's longest active streak of six straight bowls.

Wednesday from Fort Worth, Houston welcomed 14 newcomers as it continues to prepare for Saturday's Armed Forces Bowl showdown against Army.

The group is composed of three junior college transfers and 11 high school seniors with 11 hailing from the state of Texas and one each from Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Receiver De'Corian "JT" Clark was the first signee for Houston as the O.D. Wyatt product from Fort Worth was the first to have his National Letter of Intent approved at 7:03 a.m.

Three of the signees will join the Houston program beginning in January as junior linebacker Terrance Edgeston, sophomore defensive linemen Taures Payne and freshman quarterback Levi Williams make their way to the UH campus.

With five of the 25 allowed signings per year already taken from 2018 transfers Deontay Anderson, Quentin Dormady, Raelon Singleton, Nick Watkins and Terrance Williams, Houston has six remaining spots in the 2019 class.

The early signing period runs through the end of day Friday with National Signing Day scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Ife Adeyi | WR | 5-9 | 160 | Mansfield, Texas (Mansfield Legacy HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … No. 76 athlete by ESPN … No. 128 receiver by 247Sports … No. 128 player in the state of Texas by ESPN … pulled in 28 receptions for 615 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior … had 20 receptions for 450 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … also a member of Mansfield Legacy's Track & Field program, running for its 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams that claimed 2018 Texas Class 5A state titles with current Houston Track & Field freshman Jais Smith … coached by Chris Melson … chose Houston over UConn, New Mexico and Tulane among others.

Nelson Ceaser | LB | 6-3 | 220 | Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point HS)

Four-star recruit by Rivals … No. 19 defensive end by Rivals … No. 33 player in the state of Texas by Rivals … closed his career with 131 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery … closed his career at Ridge Point's all-time sacks leader with 21.5 … had 40 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks along with one forced fumble and a pass breakup as a senior … named 2018 All-District 20-6A … helped Ridge Point to a 10-2 record and a second-round trip to the Texas Class 6A Division I playoffs … named to the Houston Touchdown Club's 2018 All-Greater Houston Preseason Team … unanimous first-team all-district 20-6A selection as a junior in 2017 when he had 42 tackles with 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception … named the District 20-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2016 when he had 55 tackles including 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … coached by Brett Sniffin … chose Houston over Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech among others.

Rodquice Chaney | OL | 6-5 | 340 | Houston, Texas (Alief Elsik HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … No. 118 offensive tackle by 247Sports … named team captain as a senior when he earned second team all-district 23-6A honors as well as academic all-district 23-6A honors … earned second-team all-district 23-6A honors and academic all-district 23-6A honors as a junior … also a member of Alief Elsik's basketball program for one year … coached by Aric Sardinea … chose Houston over Arizona, Missouri and SMU among others.

De'Corian "JT" Clark | WR | 6-3 | 200 | Fort Worth, Texas (O.D. Wyatt HS)

Three-star recruit by ESPN … named District 6-5A Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after hauling in 48 receptions for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns … his 25.8 yards per reception led the team … pulled in 29 receptions for 553 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … earned 2016 all-district 7-5A second-team honors as a sophomore … coached by Zach Criss … also competed in track & field for O.D. Wyatt HS … chose Houston over North Texas among others.

Terrance Edgeston | LB | 6-2 | 220 | Falkner, Miss. (Northeast Mississippi CC)

Will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Northeast Mississippi CC … three-star recruit by ESPN … No. 7 JUCO linebacker by ESPN … finished as the top tackler among Mississippi junior colleges with 94 total stops … tied for fifth nationally on the junior college level with an average of 10.4 tackles per game … earned both NJCAA All-Region 23 and MACJA All-State First-Team honors … had 32 tackles with two tackles for loss and one pass breakup playing as a defensive back as a freshman … three-star recruit by 247Sports … No. 9 junior college outside linebacker by 247Sports … coached by Greg Davis … played high school football at Falkner High School in Falkner, Miss. … earned first-team Class 1A all-state honors as a senior … selected to play in the 2016 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic … earned second-team Class 1A all-state honors as a junior … chose Houston over Florida Atlantic, Troy and UAB among others.

Isaiah Essissima | DB | 5-10 | 180 | Missouri City, Texas (Hightower HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 125 cornerback by ESPN … also competed in track & field at Hightower … chose Houston over Iowa State, Nebraska and Texas Tech among others.

Justin Harris | DL | 6-5 | 260 | Gonzales, La. (Hutchinson CC)

Will have three years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Hutchinson Community College … saw action in five games, totaling nine tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack … played high school football at East Ascension High School in Louisiana … national top 300 recruit coming out of high school ... all-state defensive lineman played under head coaches Darnell Lee and Paul Bourgeois at EAHS ... ranked No. 276 national prospect by 247Sports ... ranked No. 12 SDE by 247Sports ... No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports ... earned 2016 LSWA Class 5A All-State honorable mention following senior season ... also named to 2016 Baton Rouge 4A-5A All-Metro team and invited to 2016 U.S. Army Red Stick Bowl all-star game ... totaled 62 tackles, 15 sacks, one TD, three breakups, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as senior (only second full season playing football) ... named to 2015 All-Parish second-team (Gonzales Weekly Citizen) following junior season.

Ronald "Mannie" Nunnery | DB | 6-2 | 205 | Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 101 safety by ESPN … helped lead Shadow Creek to the 2018 Class 5A Division I state title game in the program's first year of existence … returned a missed field goal for a 100-yard touchdown to go along with 12 tackles in the state semifinal win over San Antonio Wagner … played at Westbury Christian as a junior in 2017 where he had 75 tackles, six pass breakups, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to earn TAPPS Division II second-team all-state honors … earned TAPPS All-district 4 division II first-team honors as both a receiver and defensive back as a junior … had 32 tackles as a sophomore … also played basketball at Westbury Christian … coached by Brad Butler … father played basketball at Lamar before eventually playing for the Harlem Globetrotters … chose Houston over Boise State, Colorado and Iowa State among others.

Patrick Paul | OL | 6-7 | 330 | Houston, Texas (Jersey Village HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … No. 140 offensive tackle by ESPN … helped lead Jersey Village to a 10-2 record and a district championship with an 8-0 district record … earned all-district 17-6A honors as a senior … played defensive line as a junior and moved to the offensive line in 2018 … coached by David Snokhous … also competed on Jersey Village's Track & Field team … ranks No. 4 on the school's all-time list in the discus and No. 6 on the school's all-time list for the shot put … played at Cypress Creek as a sophomore … brother Chris Paul is an offensive lineman at Tulsa … chose Houston over Tulsa among others.

Taures Payne | DL | 6-4 | 260 | Hoover, Ala. (Northwest Mississippi CC)

Will have two years of eligibility remaining after transferring from Northwest Mississippi CC … saw action in 10 games in 2018, finishing the year with 31 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks ... also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in his first season with the program, saw action in 11 games and finished with 33 tackles including six tackle for loss and 2.5 sacks … also had one blocked kick and one pass breakup ... coached by Benjy Parker … played high school football for head coach Josh Niblett at Hoover (Ala.) ... as a senior, helped the Buccaneers to a 10-3 record and the third round of the Class 7A state playoffs ... winner of the Victor Hill Defensive Player of the Year team award … chose Houston over Florida, Kentucky and Maryland among others.

Ke'Andre Street | WR | 6-3 | 200 | Tyler, Texas (John Tyler HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 139 receiver by ESPN … helped lead team to District 7-5A championship in a thriller over Mesquite Poteet … had seven catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns including the game-winning catch on the game's final play … had 41 receptions for 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior … pulled in 31 receptions for 555 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore … also played defensive end for the Lions … from the same high school as current Houston student-athletes Dekalen Goodson , Braylon Jones and Bryson Smith … coached by Ricklan Holmes … also played basketball at John Tyler … chose Houston over Boston College, Syracuse and Tulane among others.

Chayse Todd | OL | 6-2 | 270 | Crosby, Texas (Crosby HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … No. 88 guard by 247Sports … three-year letterman and two-year starter at Crosby … versatile lineman who has seen action at tackle, guard and center … leader of an offense that averaged over 450 yards and 40 points per game as a senior … averaged six pancakes a game as a senior including a season-best 11 in his final game … earned all-district 12-5A Division II second-team honors as a senior … also a member of Crosby's powerlifting and track and field teams … coached by Jeff Riordan … chose Houston over Iowa State, Kansas and SMU among others.

Levi Williams | QB | 6-4 | 215 | Spring Branch, Texas (Smithson Valley HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … No. 35 quarterback by ESPN … a team captain … named all-district 26-6A first team … totaled 3,239 passing yards with 32 passing touchdowns while rushing for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns … two-time all-district first team … also two-time academic all-district … named second team All-San Antonio … threw for 2,111 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 383 yards and six touchdowns as a junior … also competed in track and field for Smithson Valley … coached by Larry Hill.

Rason Williams | DL | 6-5 | 250 | Houston, Texas (Alief Elsik HS)

Three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN … No. 119 defensive end by 247Sports … named a team captain as a senior in 2018 when he earned academic all-district 23-6A honors as well as honorable mention all-district 23-6A honors … earned honorable mention all-district 23-6A honors as a junior, his first season as a varsity football members … earned academic all-district 23-6A honors as a junior as well … also a member of Alief Elsik's basketball program for one season … coached by Aric Sardinea.

