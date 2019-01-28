HOUSTON — The Houston Cougars men’s basketball made history Monday when the team appeared ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Coogs moved up four spots from the last poll after defeating Tulsa, 77-65, on Sunday for their 20th win of the season.

According to collegepollarchive.com, the ranking is the highest the men’s basketball team as achieved since the Phi Slama Jama era in 1984, when they peaked at No. 2 and were no lower that No. 8 that season.

The Coogs are 20-1 on the season and gets a chance to avenge their only loss of the season when they host Temple Thursday.

