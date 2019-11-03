HOUSTON — The University of Houston Cougars moved up a slot in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Cougars are ranked No. 11 after knocking off No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69 to clinch the American Athletic Conference's regular-season title outright.

Corey Davis Jr. scored a career-high 31 points Sunday and the Coogs finished the regular season 29-2, a school record. The 29 wins tops the 28-win team from 1967-68.

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a Houston three point basket against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Fertitta Center. Houston defeated Oregon 65-61. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Thomas Shea

Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3 atop an otherwise reshuffled top 10 in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.



The Zags sit on top for a third straight week, earning 41 of 64 first-place votes on Monday. And the Cavaliers also stayed put behind Gonzaga for a third straight week, claiming the remaining 23 first-place votes.



Kentucky is fourth, followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.



Auburn is the only addition at No. 22, returning for the first time since mid-January and after peaking at No. 7 in December.



Preseason No. 1 Kansas fell to No. 17 for its lowest ranking since the 2013-14 season, while UCF slid out from its No. 25 ranking in the last poll.



