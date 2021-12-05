UH to take on Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

HOUSTON — The University of Houston football team finished the regular season with an impressive 11-2 record and they’re being rewarded with an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl, where they’ll take on Auburn.
It was a remarkable season for the Cougars. After a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston strung together 11 straight wins, including all eight conference matchups, to earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game against unbeaten Cincinnati.
And even though the game against Cincinnati on Saturday didn’t go the Cougars’ way, it was still a successful season for Houston and third-year head coach Dana Holgersen.
Auburn was 6-6 this season and took No. 1 ranked Alabama into four overtimes before falling to the Tide.
As for Cincinnati – the team that edged out Houston for the conference title - they wound up in the College Football Playoffs, becoming the first non-Power 5 team to make it there since the playoff format began.
So the American Athletic Conference is well represented this season.
The Birmingham Bowl will be played on Dec. 28 at the newly opened Protective Stadium with kickoff at 11 a.m.