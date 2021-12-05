UH to take on Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

The Cougars finished the season with an 11-2 record and an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston football team finished the regular season with an impressive 11-2 record and they’re being rewarded with an invitation to the Birmingham Bowl, where they’ll take on Auburn.

It was a remarkable season for the Cougars. After a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, Houston strung together 11 straight wins, including all eight conference matchups, to earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game against unbeaten Cincinnati.

And even though the game against Cincinnati on Saturday didn’t go the Cougars’ way, it was still a successful season for Houston and third-year head coach Dana Holgersen.

Auburn was 6-6 this season and took No. 1 ranked Alabama into four overtimes before falling to the Tide.

As for Cincinnati – the team that edged out Houston for the conference title - they wound up in the College Football Playoffs, becoming the first non-Power 5 team to make it there since the playoff format began.

So the American Athletic Conference is well represented this season.