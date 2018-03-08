AUSTIN — Tom Herman opened his Thursday press conference with a statement on the passing of Frank Denius and the excitement of starting practice. But the first question was about the situation at Ohio State.

"As you guys should know, I left the program after the 2015 season, excuse me, the 2014 season," said Herman. "The things that occurred to my knowledge happened in late 2015. I really don't think it would be fair or appropriate, to be honest with you, for me to comment about a situation in another program that happened while I wasn't there."

Herman did spend three years on Urban Meyer's staff but didn't want to comment further on another team's program.

Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton was at Ohio State from 2011-2014 and UT offensive coordinator Tim Beck was in Columbus from 2015-16, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Tom Herman said that to his knowledge, the incidents happened after his departure. His current offensive coordinator was also there the next two years. https://t.co/wGBth7rDb7 — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) August 2, 2018

Tom Herman said it would be unfair to comment on the Ohio State situation. Herman was Urban Meyer’s OC at Ohio State from ‘12-‘14.. Herman said it’s against his policy to speak about another program. pic.twitter.com/a14e7qyGpS — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) August 2, 2018

Tom Herman is in his second year as head coach at the University of Texas and says the day before practice begins is like a holiday.

"I feel like it's Christmas in August," he said. "We get an opportunity to see in some of these new freshmen some bright, shiny new toys, and we get an opportunity in some of these veterans to see some revamped, remodeled, refurbished toys."

The Longhorns are preseason No. 21 in the first coaches poll that was released on Thursday.

Texas opens the season on Sep. 1 against Maryland.

