AUSTIN — The Texas Board of Regents are expected to approve a $175 million deal to expand University of Texas football's Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium this week.

UT President Greg Fenves and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte will present the expansion project to regents in a meeting on Thursday.

"I can't thank President Fenves, Chris Del Conte enough for recognizing the necessity to give our players as good of a facility to train in as there is in the country," said UT Head Coach Tom Herman. "The neat thing about that project is it serves multiple purposes. It improves our game day atmosphere. It is exciting for the fans."

Pending approval of the project by UT regents, construction could begin in 2019.

© 2018 KVUE-TV