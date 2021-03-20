TSU looks to pull off upset of top-seed Michigan

The Tigers got past Mount St. Mary's in the play-in game and are ready to prove they can play with anyone.

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas Southern University is on a roll, winners of the SWAC tournament and 10 straight games, including Thursday's NCAA play-in game against Mount St. Mary's.

Today is the biggest test to date when the Tigers take on top-seeded Michigan. It's a game you can catch on KHOU, Channel 11 at 2 p.m.

And while it's a tall task, don't count TSU out! Michigan, though a top seed, is coming off a loss to Ohio State. That's the same Ohio State team -- a No. 2 seed -- that just lost to Oral Roberts University -- a 15 seed -- in the NCAA opener.

Talked with @TexasSouthern Coach Johnny Jones wishing him and his team the very best Saturday. They have already made us #HoustonProud and they are not through yet. This is #MarchMadness . st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 20, 2021

Here's a breakdown from the Associated Press of how the two teams' stack up

No. 16 seed Texas Southern (17-8) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (20-4)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Michigan are set to face off in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Texas Southern won 60-52 against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday, while Michigan is coming off of a 68-67 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Michael Weathers is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Tigers. John Walker III is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Weathers has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolverines have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Michigan has 52 assists on 76 field goals (68.4 percent) across its past three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 74.2 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 77.7 per game over their 10-game winning streak.

Here's a recap from the Associated Press on TSU's play-in win over Mount St. Mary's Thursday

Texas Southern simply had too much pace for a deliberate Mount St. Mary’s squad in a match of No. 16 seeds. TSU coach Johnny Jones took advantage of the sport’s more equitable transfer rules to quickly build an up-tempo attack. He sweet-talked eight talented kids from other programs onto campus, including John Walker III, who had a season-high 19 points and nine rebounds. The win was the Tigers’ 10th straight.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Walker, who was previously at Texas A&M, shouted afterward.

But maybe not for long.

Texas Southern faces East Region top seed Michigan on Saturday. Jones won’t have long to prepare a game plan, but he planned to savor the win, which his players celebrated by emptying a water cooler over his head.