AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas sophomore offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was treated in intensive care and remains hospitalized because of a heat-related illness at practice this week, the school said Thursday night.

Hudson, who is 6-foot-4, 335 pounds, was being treated for "exertional heat cramps" Wednesday when medical staff noticed his body temperature rising and he was placed in a cold tub, Texas head athletic trainer Anthony Pass said in a statement.

"We immediately went into our exertional heat illness protocol, which included cold water immersion, in order to get his temperature down and to transport him to the hospital for further care. Patrick remains in the hospital and his condition continue to improve," Pass said.

A Texas spokesman, citing health privacy concerns, declined to give more details on what happened at practice before Hudson went to the hospital or on his condition. Coach Tom Herman said Hudson was no longer in intensive care.

Herman described the episode as a "full body cramp" and said Hudson was treated in intensive care at the hospital. Texas did not disclose the incident until after practice Thursday night.

"Everything's great," Herman said. "His body temperature is back to normal. All the vitals are great."

Hudson will not play Saturday night against Tulsa. Herman suggested doctors are still running tests to find out why Hudson's body temperature spiked when others didn't.

