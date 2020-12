Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score for the Aggies on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 5 Texas A&M closed its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a 34-13 victory over Tennessee.

Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.